Brice Garnett betting profile: PGA Championship

Garnett has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -20 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Brice Garnett has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five starts.

Garnett has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.