Brice Garnett betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Brice Garnett seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship. He took 50th at the par-70 Valhalla Golf Club in 2018.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Garnett has played the PGA Championship once of late, in 2018. He finished 50th, posting a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Garnett's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/9/2018
|50
|71-68-69-70
|-2
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -20 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Brice Garnett has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Garnett has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of 0.718 in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|289.6
|289.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.83%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.88
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|34.03%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.76%
|8.68%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's best finishes
- Garnett has participated in six tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also secured .
- In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.718
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|68-75-71-75
|+1
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-70-68-69
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|73-66-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|300
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.