Brice Garnett betting profile: PGA Championship

    Brice Garnett seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship. He took 50th at the par-70 Valhalla Golf Club in 2018.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Garnett has played the PGA Championship once of late, in 2018. He finished 50th, posting a score of 2-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Garnett's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/9/20185071-68-69-70-2

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -20 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brice Garnett has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of 0.718 in his past five tournaments.
    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-289.6289.4
    Greens in Regulation %-70.83%70.83%
    Putts Per Round-28.8829.2
    Par Breakers-34.03%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance-10.76%8.68%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Garnett's best finishes

    • Garnett has participated in six tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also secured .
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.718

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Garnett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6868-75-71-75+13
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4769-71-68-70-109
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-76+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-70-68-69-1112
    July 27-303M Open5371-67-70-70-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5273-66-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3069-68-68-66-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open166-66-68-69-44300
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-67-72-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-68-66-72-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-65-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
