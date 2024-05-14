2H AGO
Brian Harman betting profile: PGA Championship
Brian Harman will compete in the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16-19 after a 47th-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Harman's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 2-over, over his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship.
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Harman's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|5/19/2022
|34
|74-70-71-69
|+4
|5/20/2021
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|8/6/2020
|58
|68-71-71-72
|+2
|5/16/2019
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|8/9/2018
|71
|72-68-71-71
|+2
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Harman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 3-under.
- Off the tee, Brian Harman has averaged 288.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Harman is averaging 1.751 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman is averaging 1.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.047 ranks 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman owns a 0.112 mark (75th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 18th on TOUR, while he ranks 11th with a putts-per-round average of 27.91. He has broken par 23.39% of the time (139th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|289.4
|288.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|111
|64.99%
|58.68%
|Putts Per Round
|11
|27.91
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|139
|23.39%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|12.79%
|14.24%
Harman's best finishes
- Harman hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times (83.3%).
- Currently, Harman has 995 points, placing him 17th in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 2.678 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009 (he finished second in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he delivered a 2.389 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 18th in that event).
- Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.047
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.112
|-1.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.183
|0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.507
|1.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.756
|1.106
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-69-67-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|65-73-72-75
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|66-66-64-64
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-66-68
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|67-65-67-74
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|1
|67-65-69-70
|-13
|600
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the PGA Championship.
