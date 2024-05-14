Brian Harman betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 2.678 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009 (he finished second in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he delivered a 2.389 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 18th in that event).