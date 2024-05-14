PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brian Harman betting profile: PGA Championship

    Brian Harman will compete in the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16-19 after a 47th-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Harman's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 2-over, over his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Harman's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC72-74+6
    5/19/20223474-70-71-69+4
    5/20/2021MC75-75+6
    8/6/20205868-71-71-72+2
    5/16/2019MC77-77+14
    8/9/20187172-68-71-71+2

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Harman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Off the tee, Brian Harman has averaged 288.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman is averaging 1.751 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman is averaging 1.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.047 ranks 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman owns a 0.112 mark (75th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 18th on TOUR, while he ranks 11th with a putts-per-round average of 27.91. He has broken par 23.39% of the time (139th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157289.4288.6
    Greens in Regulation %11164.99%58.68%
    Putts Per Round1127.9127.9
    Par Breakers13923.39%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance2512.79%14.24%

    Harman's best finishes

    • Harman hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times (83.3%).
    • Currently, Harman has 995 points, placing him 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    Harman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 2.678 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he delivered a 2.389 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 18th in that event).
    • Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.0470.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.112-1.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green520.1830.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.5071.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7561.106

    Harman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-69-67-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4365-73-72-75+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship266-66-64-64-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-66-68-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1267-65-67-74-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship167-65-69-70-13600
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3171-68-67-68-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship565-68-67-69-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2368-70-70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-66-68-66-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-430
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC81-72+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-70-64-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4774-71-76-70+714

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the PGA Championship.

