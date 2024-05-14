Brendon Todd betting profile: PGA Championship
Brendon Todd will compete May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship. In his last tournament he finished 60th in the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting 10-over at Quail Hollow Club.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last three appearances at the PGA Championship, Todd has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 6-under.
- In Todd's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Todd's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|5/20/2021
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|8/6/2020
|17
|65-70-72-67
|-6
Todd's recent performances
- Todd has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Todd has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 278.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -1.045 Strokes Gained: Total.
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.524 (172nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 277.6 yards ranks 185th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 109th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.097. Additionally, he ranks 151st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.92%.
- On the greens, Todd's 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 14th on TOUR this season, and his 27.86 putts-per-round average ranks 10th. He has broken par 21.83% of the time (168th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|185
|277.6
|278.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|62.92%
|58.02%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|27.86
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|168
|21.83%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|30
|13.18%
|15.74%
Todd's best finishes
- While Todd has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Todd has 532 points, ranking him 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of -0.303. He finished 58th in that tournament.
- Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd delivered his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
- Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.524
|-1.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.097
|-0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.269
|0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.518
|0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.166
|-1.045
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-71-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|68-69-73-72
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the PGA Championship.
