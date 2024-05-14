Brendon Todd betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of -0.303. He finished 58th in that tournament.

Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd delivered his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 22nd in that tournament).