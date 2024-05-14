PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brendon Todd betting profile: PGA Championship

    Brendon Todd will compete May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship. In his last tournament he finished 60th in the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting 10-over at Quail Hollow Club.

    Latest odds for Todd at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the PGA Championship, Todd has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In Todd's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Todd's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC76-71+7
    5/20/2021MC74-77+7
    8/6/20201765-70-72-67-6

    Todd's recent performances

    • Todd has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Todd has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 278.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -1.045 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Todd .

    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.524 (172nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 277.6 yards ranks 185th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 109th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.097. Additionally, he ranks 151st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.92%.
    • On the greens, Todd's 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 14th on TOUR this season, and his 27.86 putts-per-round average ranks 10th. He has broken par 21.83% of the time (168th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance185277.6278.6
    Greens in Regulation %15162.92%58.02%
    Putts Per Round1027.8627.7
    Par Breakers16821.83%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance3013.18%15.74%

    Todd's best finishes

    • While Todd has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, Todd has 532 points, ranking him 57th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of -0.303. He finished 58th in that tournament.
    • Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd delivered his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
    • Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.524-1.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.097-0.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.2690.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.5180.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.166-1.045

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-71-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayW/D79+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3468-69-73-72-621
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5668-68-72-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-65-66-68-19245
    July 20-22The Open Championship4974-70-69-74+310
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship767-63-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-70-67-72-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6072-71-75-76+108

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.