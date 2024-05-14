Braden Shattuck betting profile: PGA Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his last competition, Braden Shattuck missed the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll be after better results May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Shattuck missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2023.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Shattuck's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|79-73
|+12
Shattuck's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last four attempts
- Shattuck has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last four events.
- Braden Shattuck has averaged 305.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Shattuck is averaging 0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Shattuck is averaging -5.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shattuck's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.3
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|47.22%
|45.83%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|11.11%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|25.00%
|20.83%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Shattuck's best finishes
- Shattuck did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played one tournament).
Shattuck's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.157
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Shattuck's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+12
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shattuck as of the start of the PGA Championship.
