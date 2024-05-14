PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Braden Shattuck betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last competition, Braden Shattuck missed the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll be after better results May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Shattuck at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Shattuck missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2023.
    • When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Shattuck's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC79-73+12

    Shattuck's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last four attempts
    • Shattuck has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last four events.
    • Braden Shattuck has averaged 305.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Shattuck is averaging 0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Shattuck is averaging -5.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Shattuck's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-305.3305.2
    Greens in Regulation %-47.22%45.83%
    Putts Per Round-30.5027.8
    Par Breakers-11.11%15.28%
    Bogey Avoidance-25.00%20.83%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Shattuck's best finishes

    • Shattuck did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played one tournament).

    Shattuck's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.157

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Shattuck's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC79-73+12--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shattuck as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

