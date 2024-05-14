Ben Kohles betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
In his last tournament at the Wells Fargo Championship, Ben Kohles ended the weekend at 9-over, good for a 58th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 looking for a higher finish.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- This is Kohles' first time playing at the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Kohles has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Kohles is averaging -0.862 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -1.388 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 ranks 107th on TOUR this season, and his 67.1% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles sports a -0.361 average that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 63.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles has registered a -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 162nd on TOUR, while he ranks 138th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18. He has broken par 24.92% of the time (111th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|285.2
|289.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|63.97%
|59.38%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.18
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|111
|24.92%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|153
|17.00%
|15.28%
Kohles' best finishes
- While Kohles has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Kohles, who has 386 points, currently ranks 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.224 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826. He finished second in that event.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.901, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished second in that event).
- Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.066
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.361
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.351
|-0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.462
|-0.862
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-1.239
|-1.388
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.