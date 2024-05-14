PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    In his last tournament at the Wells Fargo Championship, Ben Kohles ended the weekend at 9-over, good for a 58th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 looking for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Kohles' first time playing at the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Kohles has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kohles is averaging -0.862 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -1.388 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kohles .

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 ranks 107th on TOUR this season, and his 67.1% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles sports a -0.361 average that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 63.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kohles has registered a -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 162nd on TOUR, while he ranks 138th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18. He has broken par 24.92% of the time (111th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance176285.2289.2
    Greens in Regulation %13563.97%59.38%
    Putts Per Round13829.1828.3
    Par Breakers11124.92%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance15317.00%15.28%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • While Kohles has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Kohles, who has 386 points, currently ranks 73rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.224 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826. He finished second in that event.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.901, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.0660.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.361-0.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.351-0.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.462-0.862
    Average Strokes Gained: Total174-1.239-1.388

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic566-67-67-63-19--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-71-73-78+99

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
