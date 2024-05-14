Ben Kohles betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.224 mark ranked 11th in the field.

Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826. He finished second in that event.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.901, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished second in that event).