Ben Griffin betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 0.781 mark ranked 31st in the field.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.342.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.129. He finished 36th in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.898), which ranked 11th in the field.