Ben Griffin betting profile: PGA Championship
Ben Griffin hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 16th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was his last tournament.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Griffin has entered the PGA Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 7-over and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Griffin's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|75-72
|+7
Griffin's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished in the top 20 three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Griffin has an average of 2.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 4.911 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.199 (141st) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.2 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a 0.045 average that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.12, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 25.62% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|294.2
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|65.87%
|66.94%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.12
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|89
|25.62%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|16
|12.36%
|10.83%
Griffin's best finishes
- While Griffin hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- With 343 points, Griffin currently ranks 79th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 0.781 mark ranked 31st in the field.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.342.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.129. He finished 36th in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.898), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.199
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.045
|2.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.307
|1.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.416
|2.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.568
|4.911
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|67-69-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the PGA Championship.
