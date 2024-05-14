PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 16th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Griffin has entered the PGA Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 7-over and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Griffin's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC75-72+7

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished in the top 20 three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Griffin has an average of 2.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 4.911 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.199 (141st) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.2 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a 0.045 average that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.12, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 25.62% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance127294.2297.2
    Greens in Regulation %9065.87%66.94%
    Putts Per Round1828.1227.5
    Par Breakers8925.62%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance1612.36%10.83%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • While Griffin hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • With 343 points, Griffin currently ranks 79th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 0.781 mark ranked 31st in the field.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.342.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.129. He finished 36th in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.898), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.199-0.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0452.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.3071.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.4162.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5684.911

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-72+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5267-69-75-72+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-66-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-69-70-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

