Beau Hossler betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.307 (he finished 41st in that event).

Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.158 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 4.264 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).