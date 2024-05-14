PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler betting profile: PGA Championship

    When he takes the course May 16-19, Beau Hossler will aim to build upon his last performance at the PGA Championship. In 2023, he shot 6-over and finished 40th at Oak Hill Country Club.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the PGA Championship, Hossler has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 8-over.
    • Hossler finished 40th (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship (in 2023).
    • Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Hossler's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20234071-70-74-71+6
    5/19/20226969-71-78-73+11
    5/16/20193672-69-77-68+6
    8/9/2018MC73-71+4

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hossler has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 1.852 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 0.716 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 ranks 87th on TOUR this season, and his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler owns a -0.420 mark (158th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hossler's 0.586 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 10th this season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranks 66th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102296.9301.9
    Greens in Regulation %5167.52%62.96%
    Putts Per Round6628.5928.3
    Par Breakers6426.50%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance3513.39%13.58%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 76.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • As of now, Hossler has accumulated 395 points, which ranks him 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.307 (he finished 41st in that event).
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.158 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 4.264 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0410.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.420-2.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green320.2941.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5861.852
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5020.716

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-70-74-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge7072-69-75-74+103
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-66-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2669-67-67-69-1231
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-72-62-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2071-67-65-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

