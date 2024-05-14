Beau Hossler betting profile: PGA Championship
When he takes the course May 16-19, Beau Hossler will aim to build upon his last performance at the PGA Championship. In 2023, he shot 6-over and finished 40th at Oak Hill Country Club.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last four appearances at the PGA Championship, Hossler has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 8-over.
- Hossler finished 40th (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship (in 2023).
- Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Hossler's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|40
|71-70-74-71
|+6
|5/19/2022
|69
|69-71-78-73
|+11
|5/16/2019
|36
|72-69-77-68
|+6
|8/9/2018
|MC
|73-71
|+4
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Hossler has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 1.852 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 0.716 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 ranks 87th on TOUR this season, and his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler owns a -0.420 mark (158th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hossler's 0.586 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 10th this season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranks 66th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|296.9
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|67.52%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|66
|28.59
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|64
|26.50%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|13.39%
|13.58%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 76.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- As of now, Hossler has accumulated 395 points, which ranks him 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.307 (he finished 41st in that event).
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.158 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 4.264 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.041
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.420
|-2.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.294
|1.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.586
|1.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.502
|0.716
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-70-74-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-69-75-74
|+10
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|71-67-65-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the PGA Championship.
