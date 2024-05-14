Austin Eckroat betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking third in the field at 3.983.

Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.835 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fifth in the field at 4.230. In that event, he finished 38th.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.652, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.