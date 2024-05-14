PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat enters play in the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16-19 after a 63rd-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Eckroat is playing at the PGA Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Eckroat has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Austin Eckroat has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -1.097 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of 0.153 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Eckroat .

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.358 this season (32nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 100th, while his 70.1% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 35th on TOUR with a mark of 0.402.
    • On the greens, Eckroat's -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, while he averages 28.75 putts per round (86th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance100297.2297.8
    Greens in Regulation %10665.28%62.04%
    Putts Per Round8628.7528.6
    Par Breakers2428.75%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance10415.28%14.81%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat has played 13 tournaments this season, collecting one win .
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 11 times (84.6%).
    • Currently, Eckroat has 780 points, ranking him 36th in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking third in the field at 3.983.
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.835 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fifth in the field at 4.230. In that event, he finished 38th.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.652, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
    • Eckroat recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3582.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.4020.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.079-2.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.123-1.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5300.153

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1669-66-72-71-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-72-72-77+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1071-68-73-65-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-68-67-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6571-67-72-70E4
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the PGA Championship.

