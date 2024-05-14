Austin Eckroat betting profile: PGA Championship
Austin Eckroat enters play in the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16-19 after a 63rd-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Eckroat is playing at the PGA Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Eckroat has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Austin Eckroat has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -1.097 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of 0.153 in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.358 this season (32nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 100th, while his 70.1% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 35th on TOUR with a mark of 0.402.
- On the greens, Eckroat's -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, while he averages 28.75 putts per round (86th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|297.2
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|65.28%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.75
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|24
|28.75%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|15.28%
|14.81%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat has played 13 tournaments this season, collecting one win .
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 11 times (84.6%).
- Currently, Eckroat has 780 points, ranking him 36th in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking third in the field at 3.983.
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.835 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fifth in the field at 4.230. In that event, he finished 38th.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.652, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- Eckroat recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.358
|2.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.402
|0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.079
|-2.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.123
|-1.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.530
|0.153
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|69-66-72-71
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-72-72-77
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|71-68-73-65
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-68-67
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|71-67-72-70
|E
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the PGA Championship.
