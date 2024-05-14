Andrew Svoboda betting profile: PGA Championship

In his last five tournaments, Svoboda has an average finish of 63rd.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Svoboda has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Andrew Svoboda has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.

Svoboda is averaging -0.802 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.