Andrew Svoboda betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Travelers Championship, Andrew Svoboda ended the weekend at 3-under, good for a 64th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 aiming for a better finish.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In the past five years, this is Svoboda's first time playing at the PGA Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Svoboda's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Svoboda has an average finish of 63rd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Svoboda has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Svoboda has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Svoboda is averaging -0.802 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svoboda is averaging -1.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svoboda's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|289.4
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|71.30%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.83
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.59%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.59%
|17.86%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Svoboda's best finishes
- Svoboda participated in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Last season Svoboda had his best performance at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. He shot 3-under and finished 64th (20 shots back of the winner).
Svoboda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.229
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Svoboda's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|64
|68-65-73-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svoboda as of the start of the PGA Championship.
