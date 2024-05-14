Andrew Putnam betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453. He finished 10th in that event.

Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.279 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.616 (he finished eighth in that event).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.301), which ranked seventh in the field.