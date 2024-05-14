PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam betting profile: PGA Championship

    In his last competition at the Wells Fargo Championship, Andrew Putnam carded a 29th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 PGA Championship aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the PGA Championship, Putnam has an average finish of 69th, and an average score of 7-over.
    • In 2023, Putnam failed to make the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Putnam's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC74-72+6
    8/6/2020MC73-73+6
    5/16/20197874-70-75-75+14
    8/9/20185968-69-72-71E

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Putnam has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Putnam has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 285.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Putnam is averaging 0.573 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 1.910 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Putnam .

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.383, which ranks 164th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.5 yards) ranks 178th, and his 66.1% driving accuracy average ranks 52nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 56th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.297, while he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.95%.
    • On the greens, Putnam's 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 35th this season, and his 28.72 putts-per-round average ranks 84th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance178282.5285.3
    Greens in Regulation %4467.95%64.20%
    Putts Per Round8428.7228.5
    Par Breakers11824.64%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance611.54%12.96%

    Putnam's best finishes

    • Putnam has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times (76.9%).
    • As of now, Putnam has accumulated 515 points, which ranks him 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.279 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.616 (he finished eighth in that event).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.301), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.383-1.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2972.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.1350.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3760.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4251.910

    Putnam's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2966-70-70-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday571-72-71-70-4110
    June 15-18U.S. Open4368-71-73-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4567-68-69-67-910
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-68-69-70-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-72-73-71+56
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2767-71-68-67-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2468-67-70-68-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1070-70-66-67-7262
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC77-68+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship568-69-67-62-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry4074-71-67-64-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1068-65-70-64-1370
    January 18-21The American Express4766-68-69-69-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-70-71-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-71-72-70-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5369-74-72-70-312
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-70-71-70-547
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-69-69-67-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-71-72-73+245

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.