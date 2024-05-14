Andrew Putnam betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Wells Fargo Championship, Andrew Putnam carded a 29th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 PGA Championship aiming for better results.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last four appearances at the PGA Championship, Putnam has an average finish of 69th, and an average score of 7-over.
- In 2023, Putnam failed to make the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Putnam's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|8/6/2020
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|5/16/2019
|78
|74-70-75-75
|+14
|8/9/2018
|59
|68-69-72-71
|E
Putnam's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Putnam has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Putnam has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 285.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Putnam is averaging 0.573 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 1.910 Strokes Gained: Total.
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.383, which ranks 164th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.5 yards) ranks 178th, and his 66.1% driving accuracy average ranks 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 56th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.297, while he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.95%.
- On the greens, Putnam's 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 35th this season, and his 28.72 putts-per-round average ranks 84th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|282.5
|285.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|67.95%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.72
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|118
|24.64%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|11.54%
|12.96%
Putnam's best finishes
- Putnam has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times (76.9%).
- As of now, Putnam has accumulated 515 points, which ranks him 58th in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453. He finished 10th in that event.
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.279 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.616 (he finished eighth in that event).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.301), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.383
|-1.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.297
|2.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.135
|0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.376
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.425
|1.910
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-70-70-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-71-73-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|10
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-72-73-71
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|70-70-66-67
|-7
|262
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-71-72-73
|+2
|45
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.