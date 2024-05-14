Alexander Björk betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Alexander Bjork of Sweden plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Alexander Björk will appear in the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16-19 after a 54th-place finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Björk has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the PGA Championship.
- Björk last played at the PGA Championship in 2019, missing the cut with a score of 15-over.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Björk's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/16/2019
|MC
|80-75
|+15
|8/9/2018
|MC
|72-73
|+5
Björk's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Björk has an average finish of 47th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Björk has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Alexander Björk has averaged 280.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Björk is averaging 2.880 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Björk is averaging -0.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Björk's advanced stats and rankings
- Björk has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.556, which ranks 174th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (276.4 yards) ranks 186th, and his 66.5% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Björk ranks 140th on TOUR with a mark of -0.279.
- On the greens, Björk's 0.651 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him fifth on TOUR this season, and his 28.47 putts-per-round average ranks 51st. He has broken par 22.04% of the time (165th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|186
|276.4
|280.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|61.67%
|56.60%
|Putts Per Round
|51
|28.47
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|165
|22.04%
|15.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|13.89%
|12.85%
Björk's best finishes
- Björk has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Björk ranks 149th in the FedExCup standings with 107 points.
Björk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Björk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his -0.075 mark ranked in the field.
- Björk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 1.907 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 47th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 13th in the field at 3.654. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Björk posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.880 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Björk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him 33rd in the field.
Björk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.556
|-1.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.279
|-2.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.324
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.651
|2.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.509
|-0.619
Björk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|71-66-68-71
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|69-73-70-74
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|64-67-67-67
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|72-66-80-71
|+1
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-67-70-72
|-6
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-72-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|70-73-70-72
|-3
|21
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|73-67-72-68
|-4
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Björk as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.