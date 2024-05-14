Alex Noren betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.074 (he finished third in that tournament).

Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.734 mark ranked sixth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren posted his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.046. In that tournament, he finished 14th.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.151, which ranked 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.