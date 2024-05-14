PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren betting profile: PGA Championship

    Alex Noren enters play May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 24th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship, which was his last competition.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Noren's average finish has been 50th, and his average score 6-over, over his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • In 2023, Noren failed to make the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Noren's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC74-73+7
    5/19/2022MC70-76+6
    5/20/20215577-72-70-75+6
    8/6/20202267-69-73-67-4
    5/16/20195473-69-74-73+9
    8/9/2018MC71-71+2

    Noren's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Noren has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Noren has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren is averaging 0.239 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Noren is averaging 6.890 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Noren .

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 this season, which ranks 35th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.8 yards) ranks 119th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 51st on TOUR with a mark of 0.335.
    • On the greens, Noren's 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 77th on TOUR this season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranks 133rd. He has broken par 24.64% of the time (118th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance119294.8299.5
    Greens in Regulation %671.37%68.89%
    Putts Per Round13329.1028.6
    Par Breakers11824.64%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance39.97%10.56%

    Noren's best finishes

    • While Noren hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • As of now, Noren has compiled 654 points, which ranks him 45th in the FedExCup standings.

    Noren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.074 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.734 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren posted his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.046. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.151, which ranked 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.
    • Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3521.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.3352.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.4783.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.1110.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.2766.890

    Noren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2968-69-74-69E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5272-74-71-77+68
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-67-67-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-75-71-70E36
    July 27-303M Open1371-66-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3872-66-68-69-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-69-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open368-65-68-65-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4873-74-70-67+4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship261-66-67-68-22--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2367-68-64-68-15--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4266-69-67-70-811
    January 18-21The American Express2562-68-69-70-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-68-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-71-70-70-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches967-70-68-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-70-68-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1169-71-66-65-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-72-66-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-68-69-70-1120
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson364-68-66-65-21190
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2467-75-70-73+170

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

