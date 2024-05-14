Alex Noren betting profile: PGA Championship
Alex Noren enters play May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 24th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship, which was his last competition.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Noren's average finish has been 50th, and his average score 6-over, over his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship.
- In 2023, Noren failed to make the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Noren's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|5/19/2022
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|5/20/2021
|55
|77-72-70-75
|+6
|8/6/2020
|22
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|5/16/2019
|54
|73-69-74-73
|+9
|8/9/2018
|MC
|71-71
|+2
Noren's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Noren has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five appearances, Noren has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Noren is averaging 0.239 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Noren is averaging 6.890 Strokes Gained: Total.
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 this season, which ranks 35th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.8 yards) ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 51st on TOUR with a mark of 0.335.
- On the greens, Noren's 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 77th on TOUR this season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranks 133rd. He has broken par 24.64% of the time (118th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|294.8
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|71.37%
|68.89%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.10
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|118
|24.64%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|9.97%
|10.56%
Noren's best finishes
- While Noren hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- As of now, Noren has compiled 654 points, which ranks him 45th in the FedExCup standings.
Noren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.074 (he finished third in that tournament).
- Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.734 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren posted his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.046. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.151, which ranked 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.
- Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.352
|1.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.335
|2.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.478
|3.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.111
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.276
|6.890
Noren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|68-69-74-69
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|72-74-71-77
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-67-67
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-75-71-70
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|71-66-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|68-65-68-65
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|73-74-70-67
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|61-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|67-68-64-68
|-15
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-69-67-70
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-68-69-70
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-68-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-71-70-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-70-68
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|69-71-66-65
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-72-66-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|64-68-66-65
|-21
|190
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|67-75-70-73
|+1
|70
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.