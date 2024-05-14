Alejandro Tosti betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317. He finished 75th in that tournament.

Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 2.589 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti put up his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 0.973. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.