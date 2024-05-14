2H AGO
Alejandro Tosti betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
In his last time out at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Alejandro Tosti carded a 63rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 PGA Championship trying for better results.
Latest odds for Tosti at the PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Tosti is playing at the PGA Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Tosti has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- Alejandro Tosti has averaged 314.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -2.055 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -0.016 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Tosti .
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.757 ranks seventh on TOUR this season, and his 50% driving accuracy average ranks 183rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti owns a -0.525 average that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti's -0.569 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 173rd this season, while he averages 29.65 putts per round (172nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|311.9
|314.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|65.36%
|68.40%
|Putts Per Round
|172
|29.65
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|56
|27.12%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|179
|19.12%
|15.28%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti has played 13 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut six times (46.2%).
- As of now, Tosti has collected 212 points, which ranks him 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317. He finished 75th in that tournament.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 2.589 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti put up his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 0.973. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.757
|2.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.525
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.289
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.569
|-2.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.626
|-0.016
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.