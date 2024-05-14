PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Akshay Bhatia betting profile: PGA Championship

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: PGA Championship

    Akshay Bhatia will compete May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 42nd in the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting 5-over at Quail Hollow Club.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Bhatia's first time playing at the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Over his last five appearances, Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Akshay Bhatia has averaged 301.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 2.976 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of 7.634 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bhatia .

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.123, which ranks 78th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.0 yards) ranks 94th, and his 68.4% driving accuracy average ranks 27th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 15th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.583. Additionally, he ranks 90th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.87%.
    • On the greens, Bhatia has registered a 0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.29, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 26.19% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance94298.0301.7
    Greens in Regulation %9065.87%61.67%
    Putts Per Round3128.2927.5
    Par Breakers7826.19%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance5513.89%14.44%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia has participated in 13 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with .
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times (69.2%).
    • Currently, Bhatia sits 21st in the FedExCup standings with 960 points.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270. He finished first in that event.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.346. In that event, he finished first.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
    • Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.123-1.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5834.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.0231.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4722.976
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.2027.634

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5669-68-70-77+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6869-74-73-73+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3566-69-69-70-10--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship968-68-70-65-17--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

