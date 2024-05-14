Akshay Bhatia betting profile: PGA Championship
Akshay Bhatia will compete May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 42nd in the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting 5-over at Quail Hollow Club.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- This is Bhatia's first time playing at the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Over his last five appearances, Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
- Akshay Bhatia has averaged 301.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 2.976 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of 7.634 in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.123, which ranks 78th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.0 yards) ranks 94th, and his 68.4% driving accuracy average ranks 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 15th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.583. Additionally, he ranks 90th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.87%.
- On the greens, Bhatia has registered a 0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.29, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 26.19% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|298.0
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|65.87%
|61.67%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.29
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|78
|26.19%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|13.89%
|14.44%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia has participated in 13 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with .
- In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times (69.2%).
- Currently, Bhatia sits 21st in the FedExCup standings with 960 points.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270. He finished first in that event.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.346. In that event, he finished first.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
- Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.123
|-1.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.583
|4.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.023
|1.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.472
|2.976
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.202
|7.634
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-68-70-77
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|69-74-73-73
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|9
|68-68-70-65
|-17
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.