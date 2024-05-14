Akshay Bhatia betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270. He finished first in that event.

Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.346. In that event, he finished first.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.