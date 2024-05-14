Adrian Otaegui betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Adrian Otaegui enters the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 coming off a 55th-place finish in The Open Championship in his last tournament.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Over his last three trips to the PGA Championship, Otaegui has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 65th.
- In Otaegui's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Otaegui's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|5/16/2019
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|8/9/2018
|65
|73-67-69-72
|+1
Otaegui's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Otaegui has an average finish of 49th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Otaegui has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of 4 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Adrian Otaegui has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Otaegui is averaging -0.493 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Otaegui has an average of -2.268 in his past five tournaments.
Otaegui's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.1
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.33%
|58.73%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.63
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.19%
|14.29%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|21.43%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Otaegui's best finishes
- Otaegui played three tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those three events, he made the cut one time (33.3%).
- Last season Otaegui's best performance came at The Open Championship, where he shot 5-over and finished 55th.
Otaegui's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.268
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Otaegui's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|67-73-77-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Otaegui as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.