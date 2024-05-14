Adrian Otaegui betting profile: PGA Championship

In his last five tournaments, Otaegui has an average finish of 49th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Otaegui has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of 4 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Adrian Otaegui has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Otaegui is averaging -0.493 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.