2H AGO

Adrian Meronk betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrian Meronk betting profile: PGA Championship

    Adrian Meronk shot 6-over and took 40th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Meronk at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Meronk finished 40th (with a score of 6-over) in his only appearance at the PGA Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Meronk's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20234075-69-74-68+6

    Meronk's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Meronk finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Meronk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of even-par in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Adrian Meronk has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Meronk is averaging -0.504 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Meronk is averaging 0.287 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Meronk .

    Meronk's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-306.2302.0
    Greens in Regulation %-63.49%65.28%
    Putts Per Round-29.6430.9
    Par Breakers-18.45%14.35%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.67%19.91%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Meronk's best finishes

    • Meronk participated in 10 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut four times.
    • Last season Meronk's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot even-par and finished 23rd in that event.

    Meronk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.287

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Meronk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship4075-69-74-68+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73E--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-73+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-71-74-67E--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-80+14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meronk as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
