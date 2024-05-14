Adrian Meronk betting profile: PGA Championship

In his last five tournaments, Meronk finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Meronk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of even-par in his only made cut over his last five events.

Off the tee, Adrian Meronk has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Meronk is averaging -0.504 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.