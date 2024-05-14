Adrian Meronk betting profile: PGA Championship
Adrian Meronk shot 6-over and took 40th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Meronk finished 40th (with a score of 6-over) in his only appearance at the PGA Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Meronk's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|40
|75-69-74-68
|+6
Meronk's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Meronk finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Meronk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of even-par in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Adrian Meronk has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Meronk is averaging -0.504 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Meronk is averaging 0.287 Strokes Gained: Total.
Meronk's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.2
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.49%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.64
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.45%
|14.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|19.91%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meronk's best finishes
- Meronk participated in 10 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut four times.
- Last season Meronk's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot even-par and finished 23rd in that event.
Meronk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.287
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meronk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|75-69-74-68
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-71-74-67
|E
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-80
|+14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meronk as of the start of the PGA Championship.
