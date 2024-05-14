Adam Svensson betting profile: PGA Championship
Adam Svensson will compete May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship. In his last tournament he finished 47th in the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting 7-over at Quail Hollow Club.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Svensson finished 40th (with a score of 6-over) in his only appearance at the PGA Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Svensson's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|40
|70-70-73-73
|+6
Svensson's recent performances
- In his last five events, Svensson has an average finish of 50th.
- He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five appearances.
- Adam Svensson has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has an average of -3.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of -0.784 in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.121 ranks 119th on TOUR this season, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 111th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 50th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.337. Additionally, he ranks 139th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.70%.
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.628 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 177th this season, and his 28.98 putts-per-round average ranks 118th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|297.8
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|63.70%
|58.61%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|28.98
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|185
|19.51%
|18.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|83
|14.69%
|17.22%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times (64.3%).
- Currently, Svensson has 260 points, ranking him 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Svensson produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 2.881.
- Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412. He finished 10th in that event.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.986, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.121
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.337
|2.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.072
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-0.628
|-3.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.484
|-0.784
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-70-73-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|60
|71-70-77-74
|+12
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.