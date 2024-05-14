PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

    Adam Svensson will compete May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship. In his last tournament he finished 47th in the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting 7-over at Quail Hollow Club.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Svensson finished 40th (with a score of 6-over) in his only appearance at the PGA Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Svensson's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20234070-70-73-73+6

    Svensson's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Svensson has an average finish of 50th.
    • Svensson has an average finishing position of 50th in his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five appearances.
    • Adam Svensson has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has an average of -3.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of -0.784 in his past five tournaments.
    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.121 ranks 119th on TOUR this season, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 111th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 50th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.337. Additionally, he ranks 139th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.70%.
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.628 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 177th this season, and his 28.98 putts-per-round average ranks 118th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance98297.8300.7
    Greens in Regulation %13963.70%58.61%
    Putts Per Round11828.9828.6
    Par Breakers18519.51%18.61%
    Bogey Avoidance8314.69%17.22%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times (64.3%).
    • Currently, Svensson has 260 points, ranking him 93rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Svensson produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 2.881.
    • Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412. He finished 10th in that event.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.986, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
    • Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.121-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.3372.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.072-0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting177-0.628-3.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.484-0.784

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-70-73-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open6071-70-77-74+126
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-67-71-68-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the PGA Championship.

