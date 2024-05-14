Adam Svensson betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Svensson produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 2.881.

Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412. He finished 10th in that event.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.986, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 44th in that event.