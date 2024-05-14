PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott betting profile: PGA Championship

    Adam Scott shot 5-over and took 29th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Scott's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 1-under, over his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • In 2023, Scott finished 29th (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Scott's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20232968-74-74-69+5
    5/19/2022MC77-70+7
    5/20/2021MC78-72+6
    8/6/20202268-70-70-68-4
    5/16/2019871-64-72-74+1
    8/9/2018370-65-65-67-13

    Scott's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Scott has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Scott has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Adam Scott has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 2.443 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 2.910 Strokes Gained: Total.
    

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.444 this season, which ranks 24th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.0 yards) ranks 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scott ranks 70th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.161, while he ranks 112th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.98%.
    • On the greens, Scott has registered a 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.48, and he ranks 166th by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance42304.0309.6
    Greens in Regulation %11264.98%62.50%
    Putts Per Round5228.4828.2
    Par Breakers16621.89%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance6213.97%15.00%

    Scott's best finishes

    • Scott has participated in nine tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 88.9%.
    • As of now, Scott has accumulated 460 points, which ranks him 61st in the FedExCup standings.

    Scott's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.214.
    • Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.474. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott put up his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 20th in the field at 2.242. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.157), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Scott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4442.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.161-1.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.223-0.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.3472.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7292.910

    Scott's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2968-74-74-69+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday970-75-70-71-278
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1962-68-65-71-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3372-73-71-69+122
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-71-69-63-1280
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-73-71-69+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-67-66-67-19--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2072-67-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open872-68-65-66-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1972-68-67-71-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-76+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-72-71-71-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-70-70-70-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2276-74-70-72+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3069-65-68-68-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2971-71-73-71+245

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

