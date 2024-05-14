Adam Scott betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.214.

Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.474. He finished eighth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott put up his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 20th in the field at 2.242. In that tournament, he finished 45th.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.157), which ranked fifth in the field.