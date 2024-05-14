Adam Scott betting profile: PGA Championship
Adam Scott shot 5-over and took 29th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Scott's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 1-under, over his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship.
- In 2023, Scott finished 29th (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Scott's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|29
|68-74-74-69
|+5
|5/19/2022
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|5/20/2021
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|8/6/2020
|22
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|5/16/2019
|8
|71-64-72-74
|+1
|8/9/2018
|3
|70-65-65-67
|-13
Scott's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Scott has finished in the top 20 once.
- Scott has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Adam Scott has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 2.443 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 2.910 Strokes Gained: Total.
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.444 this season, which ranks 24th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.0 yards) ranks 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scott ranks 70th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.161, while he ranks 112th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.98%.
- On the greens, Scott has registered a 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.48, and he ranks 166th by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|42
|304.0
|309.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|64.98%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.48
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|166
|21.89%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.97%
|15.00%
Scott's best finishes
- Scott has participated in nine tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 88.9%.
- As of now, Scott has accumulated 460 points, which ranks him 61st in the FedExCup standings.
Scott's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.214.
- Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.474. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott put up his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 20th in the field at 2.242. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.157), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Scott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.444
|2.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.161
|-1.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.223
|-0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.347
|2.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.729
|2.910
Scott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-74-74-69
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|62-68-65-71
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|72-73-71-69
|+1
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-71-69-63
|-12
|80
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-73-71-69
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-67-66-67
|-19
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|72-67-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|72-68-65-66
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|72-68-67-71
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-70-70-70
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|76-74-70-72
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|69-65-68-68
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|71-71-73-71
|+2
|45
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the PGA Championship.
