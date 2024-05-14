Adam Schenk betting profile: PGA Championship
In his last time out at the Wells Fargo Championship, Adam Schenk carded a 64th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 PGA Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last two appearances at the PGA Championship, Schenk has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 5-over.
- Schenk missed the cut (with a score of 13-over) in his most recent go-round at the PGA Championship in 2023.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Schenk's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|5/19/2022
|41
|71-72-72-70
|+5
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Schenk has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Schenk has an average of 0.904 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 0.980 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.276 this season (50th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.0 yards) ranks 62nd, while his 66.4% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 139th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.276, while he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.12%.
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 57th this season, and his 28.65 putts-per-round average ranks 76th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|301.0
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|66.12%
|64.17%
|Putts Per Round
|76
|28.65
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|121
|24.62%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|14.16%
|15.00%
Schenk's best finishes
- While Schenk hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 80%.
- Schenk, who has 568 points, currently sits 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.667. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.278 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.432 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.276
|0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.276
|0.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.075
|-1.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.216
|0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.292
|0.980
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-67-67-72
|-23
|300
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|75-71-68-71
|-3
|92
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the PGA Championship.
