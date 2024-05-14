Adam Schenk betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.667. He finished 19th in that tournament.

Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.278 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.432 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.