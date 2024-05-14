PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Schenk betting profile: PGA Championship

Betting Profile

    In his last time out at the Wells Fargo Championship, Adam Schenk carded a 64th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 PGA Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the PGA Championship, Schenk has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 5-over.
    • Schenk missed the cut (with a score of 13-over) in his most recent go-round at the PGA Championship in 2023.
    • When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Schenk's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC74-79+13
    5/19/20224171-72-72-70+5

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Schenk has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Schenk has an average of 0.904 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 0.980 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.276 this season (50th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.0 yards) ranks 62nd, while his 66.4% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 139th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.276, while he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.12%.
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 57th this season, and his 28.65 putts-per-round average ranks 76th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62301.0305.2
    Greens in Regulation %8566.12%64.17%
    Putts Per Round7628.6528.2
    Par Breakers12124.62%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance6714.16%15.00%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • While Schenk hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 80%.
    • Schenk, who has 568 points, currently sits 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.667. He finished 19th in that tournament.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.278 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.432 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2760.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.2760.991
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.075-1.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.2160.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.2920.980

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-79+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge266-67-67-72-23300
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday775-71-68-71-392
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic765-68-69-66-2090
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the PGA Championship.

