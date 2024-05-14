PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Adam Hadwin of Canada putts on the fourth green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 27, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course May 16-19, Adam Hadwin will try to improve upon his last performance in the PGA Championship. In 2023, he shot 6-over and placed 40th at Oak Hill Country Club.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, Hadwin has an average finish of 52nd, and an average score of 7-over.
    • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he finished 40th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Hadwin's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20234070-73-73-70+6
    5/19/20227173-71-75-73+12
    5/20/20216477-71-76-72+8
    8/6/20205868-71-70-73+2
    5/16/20192972-70-70-73+5
    8/9/2018MC71-72+3

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
    • Adam Hadwin has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin is averaging -0.060 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin is averaging -0.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadwin .

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.057, which ranks 104th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranks 108th, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin has a -0.054 average that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadwin's -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.35 putts-per-round average ranks 36th. He has broken par 28.23% of the time (32nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance108296.6298.9
    Greens in Regulation %14163.66%57.72%
    Putts Per Round3628.3528.3
    Par Breakers3228.23%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance14316.67%16.05%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • Hadwin has played 13 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • As of now, Hadwin has compiled 717 points, which ranks him 41st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.115 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.397 (he finished 52nd in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin posted his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 3.290. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.936, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.057-1.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.0540.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.0440.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.014-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.080-0.345

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-73-73-70+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC69-79+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-70-68-1158
    June 15-18U.S. Open5970-72-74-75+116
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-68-63-67-40245
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-69-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-66-69-69-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship4472-70-72-72+648
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open267-68-63-67-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-70-64-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 18-21The American Express665-65-66-67-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-67-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational469-70-67-65-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5269-75-76-74+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5271-71-79-71+811

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

