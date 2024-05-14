Adam Hadwin betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Adam Hadwin of Canada putts on the fourth green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 27, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
When he takes the course May 16-19, Adam Hadwin will try to improve upon his last performance in the PGA Championship. In 2023, he shot 6-over and placed 40th at Oak Hill Country Club.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, Hadwin has an average finish of 52nd, and an average score of 7-over.
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he finished 40th after posting a score of 6-over.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Hadwin's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|40
|70-73-73-70
|+6
|5/19/2022
|71
|73-71-75-73
|+12
|5/20/2021
|64
|77-71-76-72
|+8
|8/6/2020
|58
|68-71-70-73
|+2
|5/16/2019
|29
|72-70-70-73
|+5
|8/9/2018
|MC
|71-72
|+3
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
- Adam Hadwin has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging -0.060 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging -0.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.057, which ranks 104th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranks 108th, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin has a -0.054 average that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin's -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.35 putts-per-round average ranks 36th. He has broken par 28.23% of the time (32nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|296.6
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|141
|63.66%
|57.72%
|Putts Per Round
|36
|28.35
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|32
|28.23%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|16.67%
|16.05%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Hadwin has played 13 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- As of now, Hadwin has compiled 717 points, which ranks him 41st in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.115 mark ranked second in the field.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.397 (he finished 52nd in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin posted his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 3.290. In that event, he finished fifth.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.936, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.057
|-1.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.054
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.044
|0.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.014
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.080
|-0.345
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-73-73-70
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-70-68
|-11
|58
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|59
|70-72-74-75
|+11
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-68-63-67
|-40
|245
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-66-69-69
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|44
|72-70-72-72
|+6
|48
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.