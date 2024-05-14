Adam Hadwin betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.115 mark ranked second in the field.

Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.397 (he finished 52nd in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin posted his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 3.290. In that event, he finished fifth.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.936, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.