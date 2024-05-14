Aaron Rai betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.648. He finished fourth in that event.

Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316 (he finished 19th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 1.494 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Rai delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.718 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.