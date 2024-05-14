PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Aaron Rai betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Aaron Rai carded a fourth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 PGA Championship looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Rai at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Rai has played the PGA Championship once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of 12-over and missing the cut.
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Rai's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/20/2021MC81-75+12

    Rai's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Rai has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Rai has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Aaron Rai has averaged 292.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Rai has an average of 0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai is averaging 4.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246 (55th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.3 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai sports a 0.637 mark (11th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Rai's -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 104th on TOUR this season, and his 29.24 putts-per-round average ranks 142nd. He has broken par 28.95% of the time (20th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146291.3292.3
    Greens in Regulation %871.35%68.40%
    Putts Per Round14229.2429.4
    Par Breakers2028.95%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance2112.57%10.07%

    Rai's best finishes

    • Rai has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 69.2%.
    • Currently, Rai has 316 points, placing him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.648. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316 (he finished 19th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 1.494 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Rai delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.718 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2460.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.6372.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.0050.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0230.972
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.8664.393

    Rai's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1271-68-67-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open367-69-69-67-16145
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-66-68-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic965-68-66-71-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4966-68-70-73-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson467-65-68-64-20109

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

