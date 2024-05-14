2H AGO
Aaron Rai betting profile: PGA Championship
In his last competition at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Aaron Rai carded a fourth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 PGA Championship looking for a better finish.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Rai has played the PGA Championship once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of 12-over and missing the cut.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Rai's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/20/2021
|MC
|81-75
|+12
Rai's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Rai has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Rai has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Aaron Rai has averaged 292.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Rai has an average of 0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai is averaging 4.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246 (55th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.3 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai sports a 0.637 mark (11th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Rai's -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 104th on TOUR this season, and his 29.24 putts-per-round average ranks 142nd. He has broken par 28.95% of the time (20th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|291.3
|292.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|71.35%
|68.40%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.24
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|20
|28.95%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.57%
|10.07%
Rai's best finishes
- Rai has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 69.2%.
- Currently, Rai has 316 points, placing him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.648. He finished fourth in that event.
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316 (he finished 19th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 1.494 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Rai delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.718 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.246
|0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.637
|2.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.005
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.023
|0.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.866
|4.393
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|71-68-67-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|67-69-69-67
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|65-68-66-71
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the PGA Championship.
