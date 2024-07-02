PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati betting profile:

    Peter Malnati enters the 2024 July 4-7 after a 74th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Malnati's average finish has been 47th, and his average score 8-under, over his last six appearances at the .
    • In 2023, Malnati missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the .
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Malnati's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC71-72+1
    6/30/20223073-66-68-67-10
    7/8/20215872-66-72-69-5
    7/11/20195667-68-71-71-7
    7/12/2018MC71-70-1

    Malnati's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Malnati has an average finish of 54th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Malnati has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 2-over.
    • In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Malnati has an average of 0.921 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of -3.058 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Malnati .

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.563, which ranks 167th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranks 111th, and his 53.7% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati has a -0.253 average that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 60.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati's 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 21st this season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranks 36th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111295.9302.6
    Greens in Regulation %16960.40%57.10%
    Putts Per Round3628.4528.9
    Par Breakers11023.33%18.21%
    Bogey Avoidance15717.58%19.14%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati has participated in 19 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times (63.2%).
    • Currently, Malnati has 791 points, ranking him 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.577. In that event, he finished first.
    • Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.664 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.563-2.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.253-2.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.0380.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4880.921
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.289-3.058

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5267-72-70-71-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-75+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-1916
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6673-72-80-73+147
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-69-73-67+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3372-73-74-75+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship7073-68-73-69+36
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-69-71-77-13

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

