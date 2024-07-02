6H AGO
Peter Malnati betting profile:
Peter Malnati enters the 2024 July 4-7 after a 74th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last tournament.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Malnati's average finish has been 47th, and his average score 8-under, over his last six appearances at the .
- In 2023, Malnati missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the .
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Malnati's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|6/30/2022
|30
|73-66-68-67
|-10
|7/8/2021
|58
|72-66-72-69
|-5
|7/11/2019
|56
|67-68-71-71
|-7
|7/12/2018
|MC
|71-70
|-1
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five events, Malnati has an average finish of 54th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Malnati has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 2-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Malnati has an average of 0.921 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of -3.058 in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.563, which ranks 167th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranks 111th, and his 53.7% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati has a -0.253 average that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 60.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati's 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 21st this season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranks 36th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|295.9
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|60.40%
|57.10%
|Putts Per Round
|36
|28.45
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|110
|23.33%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|17.58%
|19.14%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati has participated in 19 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times (63.2%).
- Currently, Malnati has 791 points, ranking him 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.577. In that event, he finished first.
- Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.664 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.563
|-2.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.253
|-2.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.038
|0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.488
|0.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.289
|-3.058
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|70
|73-68-73-69
|+3
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-69-71-77
|-1
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the .
