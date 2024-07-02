Peter Malnati betting profile:

In his last five events, Malnati has an average finish of 54th.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Malnati has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 2-over.

In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five starts.

Malnati has an average of 0.921 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.