Patton Kizzire betting profile:
Patton Kizzire hits the links in the 2024 July 4-7 coming off a 20th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Kizzire at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
Over his last five trips to the John Deere Classic, Kizzire has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 21st.
In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Kizzire's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
|6/30/2022
|16
|69-65-68-70
|-12
|7/8/2021
|11
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|7/12/2018
|30
|70-69-66-67
|-12
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Kizzire has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 44-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Kizzire is averaging -0.504 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire is averaging 3.098 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Kizzire .
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.092 ranks 112th on TOUR this season, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire ranks eighth on TOUR with a mark of 0.638.
- On the greens, Kizzire's -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 131st this season, while he averages 29.34 putts per round (138th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|297.7
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|71.53%
|59.57%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.34
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|10
|27.60%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|13.19%
|9.26%
Kizzire's best finishes
- While Kizzire hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut six times.
- Kizzire, who has 191 points, currently sits 126th in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.832.
- Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 7.467 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.969 (he finished 20th in that event).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Kizzire recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.978, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 25th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
- Kizzire posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.092
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.638
|2.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.205
|0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.232
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.110
|3.098
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|67-71-75-69
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-68-73-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|70-66-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-136
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|41
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
