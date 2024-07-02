Patton Kizzire betting profile:

This season, Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.832.

Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 7.467 mark ranked second in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.969 (he finished 20th in that event).

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Kizzire recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.978, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 25th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).