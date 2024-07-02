PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire betting profile:

    Patton Kizzire hits the links in the 2024 July 4-7 coming off a 20th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last tournament.

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Over his last five trips to the , Kizzire has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 21st.
    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Kizzire's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC71-71E
    6/30/20221669-65-68-70-12
    7/8/20211169-67-69-65-14
    7/12/20183070-69-66-67-12

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Kizzire has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 44-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kizzire is averaging -0.504 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire is averaging 3.098 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.092 ranks 112th on TOUR this season, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 91st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire ranks eighth on TOUR with a mark of 0.638.
    • On the greens, Kizzire's -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 131st this season, while he averages 29.34 putts per round (138th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance96297.7293.9
    Greens in Regulation %471.53%59.57%
    Putts Per Round13829.3429.9
    Par Breakers1027.60%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance2213.19%9.26%

    Kizzire's best finishes

    • While Kizzire hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut six times.
    • Kizzire, who has 191 points, currently sits 126th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.832.
    • Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 7.467 mark ranked second in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.969 (he finished 20th in that event).
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Kizzire recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.978, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 25th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
    • Kizzire posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.092-0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6382.958
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.2050.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.232-0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.1103.098

    Kizzire's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6267-71-75-69-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5671-68-73-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4670-66-69-70-9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-69-63-69-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3769-66-66-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-69-65-69-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1368-65-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-74-68-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-66-74-67-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-1365
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2469-66-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1070-65-67-68-1438
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2069-69-69-70-1141

