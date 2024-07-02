PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers betting profile:

    Patrick Rodgers enters the 2024 July 4-7 coming off a 31st-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Rodgers' average finish has been 25th, and his average score 12-under, over his last five appearances at the .
    • Rodgers missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at the in 2023.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Rodgers' recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC70-69-3
    6/30/20223069-69-69-67-10
    7/8/20212367-65-70-70-12
    7/12/20184366-69-71-68-10

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Rodgers has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • Patrick Rodgers has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers is averaging 0.604 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers is averaging -1.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rodgers .

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246 this season (49th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.6 yards) ranks 43rd, while his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 144th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 140th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.306, while he ranks 25th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.30%.
    • On the greens, Rodgers' -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 97th this season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranks 122nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43304.6299.7
    Greens in Regulation %2568.30%65.28%
    Putts Per Round12229.1629.0
    Par Breakers14121.84%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance2113.12%13.54%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Rodgers has played 18 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Rodgers, who has 835 points, currently sits 49th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 5.268 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers put up his best effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.508. In that event, he finished 29th.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.813, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2460.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.306-2.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.1030.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.0080.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.035-1.053

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 27-303M Open3769-67-69-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-72-66-70-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

