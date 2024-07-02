Patrick Rodgers betting profile:

This season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 5.268 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 14th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers put up his best effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.508. In that event, he finished 29th.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.813, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.