6H AGO
Patrick Rodgers betting profile:
1 Min Read
Patrick Rodgers enters the 2024 July 4-7 coming off a 31st-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Rodgers at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Rodgers' average finish has been 25th, and his average score 12-under, over his last five appearances at the .
- Rodgers missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at the in 2023.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Rodgers' recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|6/30/2022
|30
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|7/8/2021
|23
|67-65-70-70
|-12
|7/12/2018
|43
|66-69-71-68
|-10
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Rodgers has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- Patrick Rodgers has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers is averaging 0.604 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers is averaging -1.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Rodgers .
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246 this season (49th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.6 yards) ranks 43rd, while his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 140th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.306, while he ranks 25th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.30%.
- On the greens, Rodgers' -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 97th this season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranks 122nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|304.6
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|68.30%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|122
|29.16
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|141
|21.84%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|13.12%
|13.54%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers has played 18 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Rodgers, who has 835 points, currently sits 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 5.268 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 14th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers put up his best effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.508. In that event, he finished 29th.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.813, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.246
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.306
|-2.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.103
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.008
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.035
|-1.053
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.