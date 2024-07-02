Patrick Fishburn betting profile:
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn hits the links in the 2024 July 4-7 after a 25th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last tournament.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In the past five years, this is Fishburn's first time competing at the .
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Fishburn's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Fishburn has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Fishburn has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
- Off the tee, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging -1.284 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fishburn has an average of 1.590 in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.577 (12th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.1 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn ranks 136th on TOUR with a mark of -0.285.
- On the greens, Fishburn's -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 127th this season, while he averages 29.81 putts per round (162nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|307.1
|313.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|24
|68.40%
|74.31%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.81
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|130
|22.57%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|14.06%
|10.42%
Fishburn's best finishes
- Fishburn has played 14 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- As of now, Fishburn has collected 156 points, which ranks him 145th in the FedExCup standings.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.656 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- Fishburn put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 4.909.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.991 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fishburn delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.566 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 20th in the field (he finished 20th in that event).
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.577
|2.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.285
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.381
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.223
|-1.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.311
|1.590
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the .
