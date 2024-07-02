Patrick Fishburn betting profile:

This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.656 (he finished 25th in that tournament).

Fishburn put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 4.909.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.991 mark ranked 10th in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fishburn delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.566 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.