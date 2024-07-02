Parker Coody betting profile:
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Parker Coody hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
In his most recent tournament, Parker Coody missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He'll be after a better result July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- This is Coody's first time competing at the in the past five years.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Coody's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Coody has an average finish of 49th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Coody has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Parker Coody has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Coody is averaging -1.752 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.133 this season (120th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.9 yards) ranks 49th, while his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 53rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.277. Additionally, he ranks 106th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.98%.
- On the greens, Coody's -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 119th this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 98th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|302.9
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|64.98%
|62.30%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|29.00
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|136
|22.10%
|15.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|15.46%
|16.27%
Coody's best finishes
- Although Coody hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Coody has 151 points, ranking him 146th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.865 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.497 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.997.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.986, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.
- Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.133
|-0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.277
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.081
|-0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.131
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.068
|-1.752
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-69
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-67-71-73
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-68-67-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-66-70-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|69-73-74-72
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-69-76
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-67-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|68-71-65-72
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|70-72-71-72
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.