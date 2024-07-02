Parker Coody betting profile:

This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.865 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.497 (he finished 25th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.997.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.986, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.