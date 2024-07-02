PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Parker Coody betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Parker Coody hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    In his most recent tournament, Parker Coody missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He'll be after a better result July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 .

    Latest odds for Coody at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • This is Coody's first time competing at the in the past five years.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Coody's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Coody has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Coody has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Parker Coody has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Coody is averaging -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Coody is averaging -1.752 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Coody .

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.133 this season (120th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.9 yards) ranks 49th, while his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 53rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.277. Additionally, he ranks 106th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.98%.
    • On the greens, Coody's -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 119th this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 98th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49302.9304.7
    Greens in Regulation %10664.98%62.30%
    Putts Per Round9829.0029.6
    Par Breakers13622.10%15.48%
    Bogey Avoidance10415.46%16.27%

    Coody's best finishes

    • Although Coody hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Coody has 151 points, ranking him 146th in the FedExCup standings.

    Coody's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.865 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.497 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.997.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.986, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.
    • Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.133-0.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2770.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.081-0.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.131-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.068-1.752

    Coody's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7468-70-68-73-12
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-68-69-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2571-67-71-73-630
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2472-68-67-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4769-66-70-73-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6769-73-74-72+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-72-69-76+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-67-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3668-71-65-72-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6170-72-71-72+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-77+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

