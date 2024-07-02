Nick Watney betting profile:
Nick Watney looks for better results in the 2024 having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2023.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last six appearances at the , Watney has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 10-under.
- In 2023, Watney failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the .
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Watney's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|6/30/2022
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|7/8/2021
|50
|70-66-72-69
|-7
|7/11/2019
|6
|68-67-64-69
|-16
|7/12/2018
|60
|68-69-71-69
|-7
Watney's recent performances
- Watney has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Watney has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He finished 142-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Nick Watney has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Watney is averaging -1.448 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Watney is averaging -6.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Watney's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.6
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.67%
|42.13%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.40
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.33%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|23.89%
|15.28%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Watney's best finishes
- Watney has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 16.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
Watney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.822
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.231
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Watney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|80
|68-67-74-73
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the .
