Nick Watney betting profile:

Watney has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Watney has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He finished 142-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, Nick Watney has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Watney is averaging -1.448 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.