6H AGO

Nick Watney betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nick Watney looks for better results in the 2024 having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2023.

    Latest odds for Watney at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last six appearances at the , Watney has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • In 2023, Watney failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the .
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Watney's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC72-67-3
    6/30/2022MC71-72+1
    7/8/20215070-66-72-69-7
    7/11/2019668-67-64-69-16
    7/12/20186068-69-71-69-7

    Watney's recent performances

    • Watney has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Watney has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He finished 142-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Nick Watney has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Watney is averaging -1.448 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Watney is averaging -6.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Watney .

    Watney's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-293.6296.5
    Greens in Regulation %-61.67%42.13%
    Putts Per Round-29.4029.4
    Par Breakers-23.33%17.13%
    Bogey Avoidance-23.89%15.28%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Watney's best finishes

    • Watney has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 16.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).

    Watney's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.815
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.822
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---6.231

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Watney's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-67-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-65-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-66+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-70+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8068-67-74-73-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1165-68-65-70-14231
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-75+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

