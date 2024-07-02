Nick Hardy betting profile:

This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 2.881 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 37th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.203 mark ranked 26th in the field.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030 (his best mark this season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.