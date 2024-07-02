Nick Hardy betting profile:
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy enters play in the 2024 from July 4-7 after a 52nd-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last four trips to the , Hardy has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 37th.
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he finished 21st after posting a score of 13-under.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Hardy's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|6/30/2022
|30
|71-68-71-64
|-10
|7/12/2018
|43
|66-73-69-66
|-10
Hardy's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hardy has an average finish of 47th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hardy has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- Nick Hardy has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.009 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.219 this season (55th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 62nd, while his 55.5% driving accuracy average ranks 145th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy sports a -0.022 average that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy's 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, and his 29.76 putts-per-round average ranks 159th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|301.5
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|67.65%
|53.40%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.76
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|97
|23.86%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|14.49%
|14.51%
Hardy's best finishes
- Hardy is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 17 tournaments).
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 64.7%.
- With 119 points, Hardy currently ranks 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 2.881 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 37th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.203 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030 (his best mark this season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
- Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 25th in the field.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.219
|0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.022
|1.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.528
|-1.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.060
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.271
|-0.009
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.