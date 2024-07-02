PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy enters play in the 2024 from July 4-7 after a 52nd-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last four trips to the , Hardy has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 37th.
    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he finished 21st after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Hardy's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20232167-69-70-65-13
    6/30/20223071-68-71-64-10
    7/12/20184366-73-69-66-10

    Hardy's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hardy has an average finish of 47th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hardy has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Nick Hardy has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.009 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hardy .

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.219 this season (55th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 62nd, while his 55.5% driving accuracy average ranks 145th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy sports a -0.022 average that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hardy's 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, and his 29.76 putts-per-round average ranks 159th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62301.5303.6
    Greens in Regulation %4067.65%53.40%
    Putts Per Round15929.7629.4
    Par Breakers9723.86%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance6814.49%14.51%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Hardy is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 17 tournaments).
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 64.7%.
    • With 119 points, Hardy currently ranks 159th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 2.881 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 37th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.203 mark ranked 26th in the field.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030 (his best mark this season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
    • Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 25th in the field.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2190.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.0221.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.528-1.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.060-0.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.271-0.009

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2167-69-70-65-1339
    July 27-303M Open1365-70-67-69-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-65-66-72-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-71-70-334
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-69-70-73-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-67-71-73-77

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.