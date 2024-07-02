6H AGO
Nick Dunlap betting profile:
Nick Dunlap enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run following a 10th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic his last time in competition.
Latest odds for Dunlap at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- This is Dunlap's first time playing at the in the past five years.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Dunlap has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Nick Dunlap has averaged 308.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has an average of -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.264 this season, which ranks 139th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 92nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.012, while he ranks 154th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.02%.
- On the greens, Dunlap's 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 71st this season, while he averages 28.63 putts per round (54th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|305.0
|308.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|62.02%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.63
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|25
|26.42%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|17.35%
|16.67%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, earning one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times (68.8%).
- Dunlap, who has 401 points, currently sits 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.162.
- Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.114 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.969 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.264
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.012
|2.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.168
|-1.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.094
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.325
|0.340
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-73-70-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|66
|68-70-73-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-67-71
|-14
|62
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the .
