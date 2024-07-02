Nick Dunlap betting profile:

Dunlap has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Dunlap has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.

Nick Dunlap has averaged 308.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Dunlap has an average of -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.