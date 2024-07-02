David Lipsky betting profile:
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
David Lipsky looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club when he tees off in Silvis, Illinois, USA, for the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Lipsky's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the .
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Lipsky's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|6/30/2022
|24
|68-67-68-70
|-11
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lipsky has finished in the top 10 once.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -4 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, David Lipsky has averaged 285.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -2.827 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -1.328 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.343, which ranks 145th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.2 yards) ranks 160th, and his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 77th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.118. Additionally, he ranks 83rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.77%.
- On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.753 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR, while he ranks 166th with a putts-per-round average of 29.97. He has broken par 21.32% of the time (149th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|287.2
|285.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|65.77%
|75.25%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.97
|32.4
|Par Breakers
|149
|21.32%
|16.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|18.02%
|16.16%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Lipsky has played 17 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 29.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- With 119 points, Lipsky currently ranks 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.897.
- Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking No. 1 in the field at 10.676. In that event, he finished ninth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574 (he finished 41st in that event).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.291). That ranked in the field.
- Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.343
|-0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.118
|1.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.016
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.753
|-2.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.962
|-1.328
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.