David Lipsky betting profile:

This season, Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.897.

Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking No. 1 in the field at 10.676. In that event, he finished ninth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574 (he finished 41st in that event).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.291). That ranked in the field.