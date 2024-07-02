PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club when he tees off in Silvis, Illinois, USA, for the 2024.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the.

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    Lipsky's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the.
    In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Lipsky's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC71-69-2
    6/30/20222468-67-68-70-11

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lipsky has finished in the top 10 once.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -4 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, David Lipsky has averaged 285.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -2.827 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -1.328 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lipsky.

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.343, which ranks 145th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.2 yards) ranks 160th, and his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 77th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.118. Additionally, he ranks 83rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.77%.
    • On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.753 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR, while he ranks 166th with a putts-per-round average of 29.97. He has broken par 21.32% of the time (149th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160287.2285.8
    Greens in Regulation %8365.77%75.25%
    Putts Per Round16629.9732.4
    Par Breakers14921.32%16.16%
    Bogey Avoidance16318.02%16.16%

    Lipsky's best finishes

    • Lipsky has played 17 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 29.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • With 119 points, Lipsky currently ranks 159th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.897.
    • Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking No. 1 in the field at 10.676. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574 (he finished 41st in that event).
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.291). That ranked in the field.
    • Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.343-0.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1181.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.0160.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.753-2.827
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-0.962-1.328

    Lipsky's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 27-303M Open4369-64-70-73-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-71-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3069-69-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5170-67-71-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-72+4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5170-73-67-75+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1367-66-67-68-16--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-75+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-70-72-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-1419
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-69-66-71-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
