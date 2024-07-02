Joel Dahmen betting profile:
In his most recent tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joel Dahmen finished the weekend at 10-under, good for a 25th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 July 4-7 seeking a better finish.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Dahmen's average finish has been second, and his average score 19-under, over his last four appearances at the .
- In 2023, Dahmen missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the .
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.330 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Dahmen's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|7/11/2019
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|7/12/2018
|2
|64-71-65-65
|-19
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Joel Dahmen has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging 1.601 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.311 (37th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.6 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen has a 0.454 mark (19th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Dahmen's -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, while he averages 29.62 putts per round (155th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|291.6
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|69.66%
|70.56%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.62
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|126
|22.76%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|14.21%
|10.83%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Dahmen has played 17 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 12 times (70.6%).
- As of now, Dahmen has accumulated 306 points, which ranks him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094 (he finished 11th in that event).
- Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 8.127. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.792 (he finished 11th in that tournament).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.002, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
- Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.311
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.454
|1.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.164
|-0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.546
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.056
|1.601
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-67-72-71
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-63
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.