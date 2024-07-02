Joel Dahmen betting profile:

This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094 (he finished 11th in that event).

Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 8.127. In that tournament, he finished 49th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.792 (he finished 11th in that tournament).

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.002, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.