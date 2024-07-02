PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joel Dahmen betting profile:

    In his most recent tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joel Dahmen finished the weekend at 10-under, good for a 25th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 July 4-7 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Dahmen's average finish has been second, and his average score 19-under, over his last four appearances at the .
    • In 2023, Dahmen missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the .
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.330 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Dahmen's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC68-71-3
    7/11/2019MC73-74+5
    7/12/2018264-71-65-65-19

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Joel Dahmen has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging 1.601 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Dahmen .

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.311 (37th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.6 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen has a 0.454 mark (19th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Dahmen's -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, while he averages 29.62 putts per round (155th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142291.6293.2
    Greens in Regulation %969.66%70.56%
    Putts Per Round15529.6229.5
    Par Breakers12622.76%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance6214.21%10.83%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • Dahmen has played 17 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 12 times (70.6%).
    • As of now, Dahmen has accumulated 306 points, which ranks him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094 (he finished 11th in that event).
    • Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 8.127. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.792 (he finished 11th in that tournament).
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.002, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
    • Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3110.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4541.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.164-0.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.5460.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.0561.601

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-68-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-67-72-71E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1369-67-68-71-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open772-65-64-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5967-72-74-73+6--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational961-72-63E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5670-70-68-76+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1067-65-69-70-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-64-68-76-1032

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

