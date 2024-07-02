Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile:

This season, Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.981 (he finished 60th in that tournament).

Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.215 mark ranked 26th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.758 (he finished 40th in that tournament).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.234, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 81st in that tournament.