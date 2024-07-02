Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile:
Adrien Dumont de Chassart enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, seeking better results July 4-7 in the 2024 after missing the cut in his last outing, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- This is Dumont de Chassart's first time competing at the in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Dumont de Chassart has an average finish of 40th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Dumont de Chassart is averaging 0.855 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging 0.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.410 (155th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.3 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 155th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.403. Additionally, he ranks 95th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.40%.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart's -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 139th this season, while he averages 29.48 putts per round (149th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|302.3
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|65.40%
|60.76%
|Putts Per Round
|149
|29.48
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|127
|22.73%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|164
|18.43%
|13.54%
Dumont de Chassart's best finishes
- Dumont de Chassart has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- As of now, Dumont de Chassart has compiled 120 points, which ranks him 158th in the FedExCup standings.
Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.981 (he finished 60th in that tournament).
- Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.215 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.758 (he finished 40th in that tournament).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.234, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 81st in that tournament.
- Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.410
|-1.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.403
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.378
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.317
|0.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.508
|0.302
Dumont de Chassart's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-70-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-67-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|67-72-70-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the .
