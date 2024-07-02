6H AGO
Nate Lashley betting profile:
1 Min Read
Nate Lashley enters the 2024 July 4-7 after a 25th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his most recent competition.
Latest odds for Lashley at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last three appearances at the , Lashley has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 13-under.
- In Lashley's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he finished 21st after posting a score of 13-under.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Lashley's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|21
|65-69-68-69
|-13
|6/30/2022
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|7/11/2019
|26
|67-71-65-69
|-12
Lashley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lashley has an average finish of 35th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- Nate Lashley has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging 2.138 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging 1.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Lashley .
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.102, which ranks 113th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.4 yards) ranks 144th, and his 67.7% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley sports a 0.152 mark (74th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lashley's 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 42nd this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (80th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|291.4
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|66.81%
|50.35%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.88
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|30
|26.11%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|15.00%
|10.42%
Lashley's best finishes
- Lashley has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times.
- With 377 points, Lashley currently sits 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lashley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 38th in the field at 1.175.
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley posted his best performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking in the field at 2.931. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
- Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.102
|-1.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.152
|-0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.283
|0.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.270
|2.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.604
|1.305
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-69-68-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-70-73-68
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-65-73-70
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-14
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.