Nate Lashley betting profile:

Nate Lashley betting profile:

    Nate Lashley enters the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 after a 25th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last three appearances at the , Lashley has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • In Lashley's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he finished 21st after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Lashley's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20232165-69-68-69-13
    6/30/2022MC72-68-2
    7/11/20192667-71-65-69-12

    Lashley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Lashley has an average finish of 35th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Nate Lashley has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging 2.138 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging 1.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lashley .

    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.102, which ranks 113th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.4 yards) ranks 144th, and his 67.7% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley sports a 0.152 mark (74th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lashley's 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 42nd this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (80th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144291.4291.5
    Greens in Regulation %5366.81%50.35%
    Putts Per Round8028.8828.4
    Par Breakers3026.11%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance8515.00%10.42%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Lashley has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • With 377 points, Lashley currently sits 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lashley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 38th in the field at 1.175.
    • Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley posted his best performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking in the field at 2.931. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
    • Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.102-1.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.152-0.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.2830.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2702.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6041.305

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-69-68-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open5768-70-73-68-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-65-73-70-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-65-69-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4172-68-73-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1064-70-69-66-19--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-142
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4271-69-72-66-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

