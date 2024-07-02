Nate Lashley betting profile:

This season, Lashley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 38th in the field at 1.175.

Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644. He finished 13th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley posted his best performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking in the field at 2.931. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished third in that tournament).