Zecheng Dou betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

In his last five events, Dou has an average finish of 41st.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Dou has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Zecheng Dou has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Dou is averaging 0.004 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.