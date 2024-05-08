PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition, Zecheng Dou missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better outcome May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Dou at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Dou's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Dou has an average finish of 41st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Dou has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Zecheng Dou has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Dou is averaging 0.004 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dou is averaging -0.878 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Dou .

    Dou's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance80302.6303.4
    Greens in Regulation %8667.58%57.54%
    Putts Per Round13629.2328.8
    Par Breakers6122.85%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance16915.75%12.70%

    Dou's best finishes

    • Dou played 32 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he had a 56.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Dou put up his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he finished fifth with a score of -20 (three shots back of the winner).
    • Dou's 299 points last season placed him 127th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1270.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.142-1.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.0850.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.4400.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.369-0.878

    Dou's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson563-70-64-67-20100
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-69-75-72+64
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-74+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5272-63-70-68-77
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-69-66-68-1648
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4470-70-72-67-96
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1267-66-68-72-15--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-68E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6569-67-72-69-7--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-70-71-66-1112
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5068-71-71-72-65
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.