Zecheng Dou betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
In his most recent competition, Zecheng Dou missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better outcome May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Dou's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dou has an average finish of 41st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Dou has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Zecheng Dou has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dou is averaging 0.004 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dou is averaging -0.878 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|80
|302.6
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|67.58%
|57.54%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.23
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|61
|22.85%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|15.75%
|12.70%
Dou's best finishes
- Dou played 32 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 32 tournaments, he had a 56.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Dou put up his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he finished fifth with a score of -20 (three shots back of the winner).
- Dou's 299 points last season placed him 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.127
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.142
|-1.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.085
|0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.440
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.369
|-0.878
Dou's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|5
|63-70-64-67
|-20
|100
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-69-75-72
|+6
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|72-63-70-68
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-69-66-68
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|70-70-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|12
|67-66-68-72
|-15
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|69-67-72-69
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-70-71-66
|-11
|12
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|68-71-71-72
|-6
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.