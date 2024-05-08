J.J. Spaun betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 4.434 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 51st in that tournament.

Spaun produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fourth in the field at 6.206. In that tournament, he finished 36th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Spaun delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.421, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 18th in the field.