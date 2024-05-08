J.J. Spaun betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his tee shoot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, J.J. Spaun missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better outcome May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Spaun's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Spaun has an average finish of 50th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun is averaging -0.116 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun is averaging -1.067 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 this season (141st on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranks 146th, while his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun owns a 0.155 mark (69th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 165th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|290.7
|294.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.54%
Spaun's best finishes
- Spaun has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- With 40 points, Spaun currently sits 182nd in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 4.434 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 51st in that tournament.
- Spaun produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fourth in the field at 6.206. In that tournament, he finished 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Spaun delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.421, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 18th in the field.
- Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 36th in the field.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.245
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.155
|0.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.186
|-1.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.505
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.781
|-1.067
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-69-70-77
|+6
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|72-71-70-77
|+2
|26
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-68-71-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|130
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
