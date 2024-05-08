PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his tee shoot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition, J.J. Spaun missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better outcome May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Spaun's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Spaun has an average finish of 50th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun is averaging -0.116 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun is averaging -1.067 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 this season (141st on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranks 146th, while his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun owns a 0.155 mark (69th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 165th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146290.7294.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.28%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.54%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Spaun has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • With 40 points, Spaun currently sits 182nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 4.434 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 51st in that tournament.
    • Spaun produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fourth in the field at 6.206. In that tournament, he finished 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Spaun delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.421, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 18th in the field.
    • Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 36th in the field.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.245-0.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1550.710
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.186-1.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.505-0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.781-1.067

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-69-70-77+64
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3072-71-70-77+226
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-69-67-70-1220
    July 27-303M Open3766-68-71-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-70-69-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2470-68-68-67-7130
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-69-69-67-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4666-73-69-67-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

