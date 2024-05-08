William McGirt betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
William McGirt will appear in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic from May 9-12 after a 43rd-place finish in Punta Cana, DOM, at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
McGirt's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, McGirt has an average finish of 36th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- McGirt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, William McGirt has averaged 280.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McGirt has an average of 2.927 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McGirt is averaging 2.564 Strokes Gained: Total.
McGirt's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|190
|280.0
|280.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|65.83%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|63
|28.74
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|153
|20.44%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|12.89%
|10.32%
McGirt's best finishes
- McGirt took part in 17 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Last season McGirt's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot -14 and finished 28th.
- McGirt collected 86 points last season, placing 206th in the FedExCup standings.
McGirt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.352
|-2.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.056
|3.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.102
|-0.988
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.255
|2.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.052
|2.564
McGirt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|71-65-71-67
|-10
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|30
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|16
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|64
|70-71-73-72
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|71
|70-69-71-76
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|70-67-70-68
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-68-67-66
|-14
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-69-68-73
|-7
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for McGirt as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
