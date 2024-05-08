PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

William McGirt betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William McGirt betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

    William McGirt will appear in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic from May 9-12 after a 43rd-place finish in Punta Cana, DOM, at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Latest odds for McGirt at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    McGirt's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, McGirt has an average finish of 36th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • McGirt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, William McGirt has averaged 280.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • McGirt has an average of 2.927 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McGirt is averaging 2.564 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on McGirt .

    McGirt's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance190280.0280.4
    Greens in Regulation %13665.83%72.22%
    Putts Per Round6328.7429.9
    Par Breakers15320.44%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance3812.89%10.32%

    McGirt's best finishes

    • McGirt took part in 17 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Last season McGirt's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot -14 and finished 28th.
    • McGirt collected 86 points last season, placing 206th in the FedExCup standings.

    McGirt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.352-2.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.0563.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.102-0.988
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2552.927
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.0522.564

    McGirt's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6471-65-71-67-104
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC78-70+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3069-70-69-68-1216
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6470-71-73-72-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7170-69-71-76-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5970-67-70-68-9--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-68-67-66-14--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC69-72-3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-69-68-73-77

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGirt as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.