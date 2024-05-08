William McGirt betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

In his last five appearances, McGirt has an average finish of 36th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

McGirt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, William McGirt has averaged 280.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

McGirt has an average of 2.927 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.