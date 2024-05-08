William Furr betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Furr's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.568 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Furr put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 2.359. In that event, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.945.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.447, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 38th in that tournament.