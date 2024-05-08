William Furr betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
In his most recent tournament, William Furr missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better result May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Furr's recent performances
- In his last five events, Furr has an average finish of 46th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Furr has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
- William Furr has averaged 312.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Furr has an average of -0.820 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Furr has an average of -0.389 in his past five tournaments.
Furr's advanced stats and rankings
- Furr has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.069, which ranks 104th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.9 yards) ranks 11th, and his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 174th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Furr ranks 161st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.455. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Furr's 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 82nd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|309.9
|312.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.68%
Furr's best finishes
- Furr, who has participated in 10 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut three times (30%).
- Currently, Furr ranks 185th in the FedExCup standings with 34 points.
Furr's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Furr's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.568 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Furr put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 2.359. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.945.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.447, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- Furr posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
Furr's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.069
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.455
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.336
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.072
|-0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.115
|-0.389
Furr's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|W/D
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|64-75-70-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|73-66-72-72
|-5
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
