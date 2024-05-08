PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Wesley Bryan betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 21: Wesley Bryan of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 21, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament, Wesley Bryan missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better outcome May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Bryan at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Bryan's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Bryan has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Bryan has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -15 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Wesley Bryan has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bryan has an average of -2.470 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bryan is averaging -4.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bryan's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103299.6292.0
    Greens in Regulation %15964.93%70.49%
    Putts Per Round5228.6328.4
    Par Breakers3024.31%29.17%
    Bogey Avoidance15715.28%11.46%

    Bryan's best finishes

    • Bryan teed off in 18 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 38.9%.
    • Last season Bryan put up his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot -21 and finished second (two shots back of the winner).
    • Bryan's 104 points last season placed him 196th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180-0.446-1.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.4230.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.2780.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180-0.483-2.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181-1.074-4.017

    Bryan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-74+3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2465-73-69-67-1422
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7072-66-72-73+33
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6267-68-72-76-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3773-64-68-67-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-67-68-68-11--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship263-66-70-68-21165
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-70+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

