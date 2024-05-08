Wesley Bryan betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 21: Wesley Bryan of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 21, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Wesley Bryan missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better outcome May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Bryan's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Bryan has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Bryan has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -15 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Wesley Bryan has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bryan has an average of -2.470 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bryan is averaging -4.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bryan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|299.6
|292.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|159
|64.93%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.63
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|30
|24.31%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|15.28%
|11.46%
Bryan's best finishes
- Bryan teed off in 18 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 38.9%.
- Last season Bryan put up his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot -21 and finished second (two shots back of the winner).
- Bryan's 104 points last season placed him 196th in the FedExCup standings.
Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|180
|-0.446
|-1.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.423
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.278
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|180
|-0.483
|-2.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|181
|-1.074
|-4.017
Bryan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|65-73-69-67
|-14
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|70
|72-66-72-73
|+3
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|67-68-72-76
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|73-64-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-67-68-68
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|63-66-70-68
|-21
|165
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
