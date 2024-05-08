Victor Perez betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Victor Perez hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club after a 43rd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Perez's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Perez has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Perez has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Perez is averaging 0.347 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 2.379 Strokes Gained: Total.
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.228 this season, which ranks 58th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez owns a 0.594 average that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Perez has delivered a -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 137th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|301.5
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.80%
Perez's best finishes
- Perez has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Perez sits 111th in the FedExCup standings with 203 points.
Perez's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 17th in the field at 1.880. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.257 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez delivered his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Perez recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.302, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 25th in the field.
- Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.228
|0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.594
|1.943
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.062
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.295
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.465
|2.379
Perez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|70-72-69-69
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|74-71-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.