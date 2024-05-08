PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Victor Perez betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

    Victor Perez hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club after a 43rd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Perez's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Perez has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Perez has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez is averaging 0.347 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 2.379 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.228 this season, which ranks 58th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez owns a 0.594 average that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Perez has delivered a -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 137th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57301.5301.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.75%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.80%

    Perez's best finishes

    • Perez has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Perez sits 111th in the FedExCup standings with 203 points.

    Perez's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 17th in the field at 1.880. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.257 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez delivered his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Perez recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.302, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 25th in the field.
    • Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2280.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5941.943
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.062-0.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.2950.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4652.379

    Perez's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship1270-72-69-69E--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC76-75+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-68-70-4--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4174-71-71-70+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5270-70-69-71-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-66-70-70-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open369-68-68-65-1883
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1768-70-67-68-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-70-75-70-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-71-70-77

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

