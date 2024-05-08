Victor Perez betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 17th in the field at 1.880. In that tournament, he finished 16th.

Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.257 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez delivered his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Perez recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.302, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 25th in the field.