Tyson Alexander betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Tyson Alexander enters play May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club after a 52nd-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was his last competition.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Alexander's recent performances
- Alexander has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Alexander has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander has an average of 2.354 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging 1.143 Strokes Gained: Total.
Alexander's advanced stats and rankings
- Alexander owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.268 (146th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.7 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander has a -0.169 mark (126th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Alexander's 0.49 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 21st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|63
|300.7
|301.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.64%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.96%
Alexander's best finishes
- Alexander has participated in 13 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 53.8%.
- With 121 points, Alexander currently sits 137th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.258 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.119 (he finished 16th in that event).
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 52nd in that tournament).
- Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.
Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.268
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.169
|-2.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.183
|1.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.49
|2.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.235
|1.143
Alexander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+10
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-67-68-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|70-67-76-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|68-76-71-68
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|69-70-69-75
|-5
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.