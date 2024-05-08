2H AGO
Troy Merritt betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Troy Merritt hits the links in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 after a ninth-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Merritt at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Merritt's recent performances
- Merritt has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Merritt has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Troy Merritt has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Merritt is averaging -0.293 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt is averaging -0.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Merritt .
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.235 ranks 139th on TOUR this season, and his 67.9% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt sports a 0.073 average that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Merritt's -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|289.6
|291.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.32%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.49%
Merritt's best finishes
- While Merritt hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 46.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- As of now, Merritt has compiled 142 points, which ranks him 126th in the FedExCup standings.
Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 1.639 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076. He finished 58th in that event.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.235
|-1.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.073
|1.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.252
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.228
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.138
|-0.208
Merritt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-68-67-69
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|66-74-71-77
|E
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-62-70-67
|-18
|73
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.