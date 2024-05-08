Troy Merritt betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 1.639 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 58th in that event.

Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076. He finished 58th in that event.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.