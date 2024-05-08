PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Troy Merritt betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

    Troy Merritt hits the links in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 after a ninth-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Merritt at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Merritt's recent performances

    • Merritt has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Merritt has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Troy Merritt has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Merritt is averaging -0.293 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Merritt is averaging -0.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Merritt .

    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Merritt's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.235 ranks 139th on TOUR this season, and his 67.9% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt sports a 0.073 average that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Merritt's -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156289.6291.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.32%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.49%

    Merritt's best finishes

    • While Merritt hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 46.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • As of now, Merritt has compiled 142 points, which ranks him 126th in the FedExCup standings.

    Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 1.639 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
    • Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076. He finished 58th in that event.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.235-1.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0731.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2520.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.228-0.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.138-0.208

    Merritt's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC74-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-75+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-68-67-69-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1769-67-69-65-1448
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5870-63-70-75-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship774-67-69-65-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-65-71-68-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6468-71-71-72-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6571-68-73-65-11--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4768-72-69-69-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-71-69-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6766-74-71-77E2
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-62-70-67-1873

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

