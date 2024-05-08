Trace Crowe betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.300 (he missed the cut in that event).

Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.731.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.555 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.301). That ranked eighth in the field.