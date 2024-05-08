PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Trace Crowe betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Trace Crowe enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, looking for better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Crowe at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Crowe's recent performances

    • Crowe has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Crowe has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -14 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Trace Crowe has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Crowe has an average of -1.554 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Crowe is averaging -3.253 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Crowe .

    Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

    • Crowe's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.252 ranks 53rd on TOUR this season, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 128th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Crowe ranks 182nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.927, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Crowe's 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 64th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance89298.3305.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.07%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%20.71%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.17%

    Crowe's best finishes

    • Crowe is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 10 tournaments).
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 30%.
    • Currently, Crowe sits 164th in the FedExCup standings with 70 points.

    Crowe's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.300 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.731.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.555 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.301). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

    Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2521.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green182-0.927-2.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.3540.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.169-1.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.861-3.253

    Crowe's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-72-67-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-69-74-630
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-71-70-73-15
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D79+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1169-68-67-70-1435
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

