Trace Crowe betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

Trace Crowe enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, looking for better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Crowe has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -14 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Trace Crowe has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has an average of -1.554 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe is averaging -3.253 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.252 ranks 53rd on TOUR this season, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Crowe ranks 182nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.927, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Crowe's 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 64th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|298.3
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.07%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.17%
Crowe's best finishes
- Crowe is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 10 tournaments).
- In those 10 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 30%.
- Currently, Crowe sits 164th in the FedExCup standings with 70 points.
Crowe's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.300 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.731.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.555 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.301). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.252
|1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|182
|-0.927
|-2.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.354
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.169
|-1.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.861
|-3.253
Crowe's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|69-68-67-70
|-14
|35
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
