Tommy Gainey betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Tommy Gainey enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, trying for better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Corales Puntacana Championship.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Gainey's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Gainey has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Gainey has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Tommy Gainey has averaged 284.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gainey is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Gainey is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gainey's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.8
|284.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.01%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.13
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.32%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.81%
|9.38%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gainey's best finishes
- Gainey participated in 15 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut four times (26.7%).
- Last season Gainey's best performance came when he shot -15 and finished 16th at the Barbasol Championship.
- Gainey's 46 points last season placed him 218th in the FedExCup standings.
Gainey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gainey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|69-68-67-67
|-13
|18
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|16
|70-69-69-65
|-15
|28
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|71-67-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|81-67
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-71-67-68
|-10
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|12
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gainey as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.