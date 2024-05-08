PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tommy Gainey betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Gainey betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

    Tommy Gainey enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, trying for better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Latest odds for Gainey at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Gainey's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Gainey has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Gainey has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Tommy Gainey has averaged 284.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gainey is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Gainey is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gainey .

    Gainey's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-284.8284.4
    Greens in Regulation %-63.01%66.67%
    Putts Per Round-29.1328.4
    Par Breakers-20.32%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.81%9.38%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gainey's best finishes

    • Gainey participated in 15 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut four times (26.7%).
    • Last season Gainey's best performance came when he shot -15 and finished 16th at the Barbasol Championship.
    • Gainey's 46 points last season placed him 218th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gainey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gainey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3469-68-67-67-1318
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC76-77+9--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-74+6--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1670-69-69-65-1528
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5171-67-69-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC81-67+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC66-75-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-71-67-68-10--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3269-69-70-69-1112
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gainey as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.