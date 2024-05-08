Tommy Gainey betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

Over his last five events, Gainey has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Gainey has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Tommy Gainey has averaged 284.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Gainey is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.