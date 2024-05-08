Tom Whitney betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.929.

Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086 (he finished 13th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.463 (he finished 13th in that tournament).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.134, which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.