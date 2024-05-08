Tom Whitney betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Tom Whitney will compete May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC. In his most recent tournament he finished 66th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, shooting -1 at TPC Craig Ranch.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Whitney's recent performances
- In his last five events, Whitney has an average finish of 59th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Whitney has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of 0 those four times he's made the cut.
- Tom Whitney has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Whitney has an average of -0.949 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whitney has an average of -3.518 in his past five tournaments.
Whitney's advanced stats and rankings
- Whitney owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.229 (57th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.2 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney ranks 108th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.099, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Whitney's -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 129th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|293.2
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.28%
Whitney's best finishes
- Whitney has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut six times (54.5%).
- Currently, Whitney has 82 points, ranking him 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.929.
- Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.463 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.134, which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.229
|1.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.099
|-1.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|181
|-0.630
|-2.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.213
|-0.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.713
|-3.518
Whitney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-73
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-67-75-68
|-8
|53
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-79
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-72-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-69-70-75
|-3
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-70-75-73
|-1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.