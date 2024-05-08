Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

In his last five appearances, Lawrence has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Lawrence finished 74th in his only finish over his last five events.

In his last five events, he finished 11 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Thriston Lawrence has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five starts.

Lawrence is averaging -0.278 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.