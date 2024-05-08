PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Thriston Lawrence hits the course in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM.

    Latest odds for Lawrence at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Lawrence's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Lawrence has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Lawrence finished 74th in his only finish over his last five events.
    • In his last five events, he finished 11 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Thriston Lawrence has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lawrence is averaging -0.278 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lawrence has an average of -2.192 in his past five tournaments.
    Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-292.2296.7
    Greens in Regulation %-55.21%55.09%
    Putts Per Round-28.9428.9
    Par Breakers-11.81%14.35%
    Bogey Avoidance-19.10%17.13%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lawrence's best finishes

    • Lawrence did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he made the cut two times.
    • Last season Lawrence had his best performance at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. He shot +11 and finished 62nd (20 shots back of the winner).

    Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.192

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lawrence's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship6275-69-73-74+11--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-72+9--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-73+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-73E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship7471-70-75-79+11--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

