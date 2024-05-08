Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Thorbjørn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Thorbjørn Olesen struggled, missing the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is trying for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Olesen's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Olesen has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Olesen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of +5 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Olesen is averaging -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Olesen is averaging -0.928 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.373, which ranks 157th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.5 yards) ranks 120th, and his 73.2% driving accuracy average ranks 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Olesen ranks 88th on TOUR with a mark of 0.044.
- On the greens, Olesen's -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 126th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|294.5
|293.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.14%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|20.63%
Olesen's best finishes
- Olesen has played eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 50%.
- With 69 points, Olesen currently sits 166th in the FedExCup standings.
Olesen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.237.
- Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.725 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Olesen's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.508.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Olesen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.211, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Olesen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.373
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.044
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.263
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.197
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.264
|-0.928
Olesen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|66-70-71-71
|-6
|10
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|58
|71-79-77-75
|+14
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
