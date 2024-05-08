PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
May 8, 2024

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Thorbjørn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Thorbjørn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Thorbjørn Olesen struggled, missing the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is trying for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Olesen has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Olesen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of +5 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Olesen is averaging -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Olesen is averaging -0.928 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Olesen .

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.373, which ranks 157th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.5 yards) ranks 120th, and his 73.2% driving accuracy average ranks 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Olesen ranks 88th on TOUR with a mark of 0.044.
    • On the greens, Olesen's -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 126th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance120294.5293.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.14%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance1%20.63%

    Olesen's best finishes

    • Olesen has played eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 50%.
    • With 69 points, Olesen currently sits 166th in the FedExCup standings.

    Olesen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.237.
    • Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.725 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Olesen's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.508.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Olesen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.211, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Olesen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.373-0.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.044-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green370.2630.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.197-0.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.264-0.928

    Olesen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-77+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2567-68-68-72-5--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4666-70-71-71-610
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-75+9--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-69-71-71-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5871-79-77-75+149
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R3
    In Progress

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    T1

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -7
    7:10PM UTC

    T1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    7:10PM UTC

    3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -5
    6:59PM UTC

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    6:59PM UTC

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -3
    6:48PM UTC

    T5

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -3
    6:48PM UTC

    T5

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    6:37PM UTC

    T8

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -2
    6:37PM UTC

    T8

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    6:26PM UTC

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -2
    6:26PM UTC

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -2
    6:15PM UTC

    T12

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    E
    6:15PM UTC

    T12

    CAN
    M. Hughes
    Tot
    E
    6:04PM UTC

    T12

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    E
    6:04PM UTC

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    5:48PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW