Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.237.

Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.725 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Olesen's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.508.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Olesen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.211, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.