2H AGO

Taiga Semikawa betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Taiga Semikawa enters the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 coming off a ninth-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Semikawa at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Semikawa's recent performances

    • Semikawa has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Semikawa has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five tournaments.
    • Taiga Semikawa has averaged 299.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Semikawa is averaging 1.566 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Semikawa is averaging 2.517 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Semikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-316.2299.0
    Greens in Regulation %-64.71%60.53%
    Putts Per Round-30.2428.8
    Par Breakers-19.93%27.19%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.92%12.57%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Semikawa's best finishes

    • Semikawa played five tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those five events, he made the cut three times.
    • Last season Semikawa put up his best performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. He shot -18 and finished ninth (five shots back of the winner).

    Semikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--2.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.517

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Semikawa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7371-75-76-68+10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-65-66-72-9--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-68-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6471-67-79-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4967-70-72-70-9--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson964-68-70-64-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Semikawa as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

