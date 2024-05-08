Taiga Semikawa betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

Semikawa has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Semikawa has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five tournaments.

Taiga Semikawa has averaged 299.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Semikawa is averaging 1.566 Strokes Gained: Putting.