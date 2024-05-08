Taiga Semikawa betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Taiga Semikawa enters the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 coming off a ninth-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his last tournament.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Semikawa's recent performances
- Semikawa has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Semikawa has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five tournaments.
- Taiga Semikawa has averaged 299.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Semikawa is averaging 1.566 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Semikawa is averaging 2.517 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Semikawa's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|316.2
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.71%
|60.53%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.24
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.93%
|27.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.92%
|12.57%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Semikawa's best finishes
- Semikawa played five tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those five events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Semikawa put up his best performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. He shot -18 and finished ninth (five shots back of the winner).
Semikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.517
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Semikawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|73
|71-75-76-68
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-65-66-72
|-9
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-67-79-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|67-70-72-70
|-9
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|64-68-70-64
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Semikawa as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
