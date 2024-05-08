PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Sean O'Hair betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Sean O'Hair of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Sean O'Hair of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Sean O'Hair ended the weekend at -12, good for an 18th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for O'Hair at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    O'Hair's recent performances

    • O'Hair has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • O'Hair has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sean O'Hair has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • O'Hair has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, O'Hair has an average of in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on O'Hair .

    O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159293.3289.6
    Greens in Regulation %11466.56%42.01%
    Putts Per Round6428.7528.6
    Par Breakers9921.79%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance8513.78%13.54%

    O'Hair's best finishes

    • O'Hair played 20 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Last season O'Hair's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot -12 and finished 18th in that event.
    • O'Hair ranked 163rd in the FedExCup standings with 185 points last season.

    O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.405-

    O'Hair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5065-69-67-72-116
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-75+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-75+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC67-74-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3768-68-66-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6170-68-72-72-63
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1871-65-68-72-1228

    All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.