Sean O'Hair betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Sean O'Hair of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Sean O'Hair ended the weekend at -12, good for an 18th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 trying for a better finish.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
O'Hair's recent performances
- O'Hair has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- O'Hair has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Sean O'Hair has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five starts.
- O'Hair has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, O'Hair has an average of in his past five tournaments.
O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|293.3
|289.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|66.56%
|42.01%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.75
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|99
|21.79%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|13.78%
|13.54%
O'Hair's best finishes
- O'Hair played 20 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Last season O'Hair's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot -12 and finished 18th in that event.
- O'Hair ranked 163rd in the FedExCup standings with 185 points last season.
O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.405
|-
O'Hair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|65-69-67-72
|-11
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|71-65-68-72
|-12
|28
All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
