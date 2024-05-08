Scott Gutschewski betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Scott Gutschewski of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Scott Gutschewski looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Gutschewski's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Gutschewski has an average finish of 68th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Gutschewski has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of +1 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 288.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Gutschewski is averaging -1.901 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -4.389 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings
- Gutschewski has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.099 this season, which ranks 112th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.9 yards) ranks 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gutschewski has a -0.983 mark (184th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Gutschewski has delivered a -0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 174th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|289.9
|288.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.92%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|12.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.27%
Gutschewski's best finishes
- Gutschewski has participated in 10 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 20% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Gutschewski, who has 5 points, currently sits 218th in the FedExCup standings.
Gutschewski's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Gutschewski put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 0.429. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Gutschewski's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 58th in the field with a mark of -0.237. He finished 69th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gutschewski put up his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.730.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Gutschewski posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.051). That ranked in the field.
- Gutschewski recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.234) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked in the field.
Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.099
|-0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|184
|-0.983
|-1.931
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|-0.006
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.642
|-1.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|180
|-1.729
|-4.389
Gutschewski's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-70-72-70
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|66
|69-71-72-75
|-1
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
