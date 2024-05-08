Scott Gutschewski betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Gutschewski put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 0.429. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Gutschewski's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 58th in the field with a mark of -0.237. He finished 69th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gutschewski put up his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.730.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Gutschewski posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.051). That ranked in the field.