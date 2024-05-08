PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens will appear in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic from May 9-12 after a 62nd-place finish in McKinney, TX, at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Stevens has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Stevens has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging 1.680 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging 0.546 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Stevens .

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.156 this season, which ranks 71st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.5 yards) ranks 31st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 150th on TOUR with a mark of -0.379.
    • On the greens, Stevens' 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 68th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance31306.5309.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.61%
    Putts Per Round128.1
    Par Breakers1%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.61%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Stevens has played 14 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 11 times (78.6%).
    • Currently, Stevens sits 92nd in the FedExCup standings with 242 points.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.884 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 1.535 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.512 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Stevens delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.167, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 20th in the field.
    • Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that event).

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1560.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.379-2.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.1481.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1451.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.0700.546

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3465-68-69-69-1318
    May 18-21PGA Championship7271-72-73-79+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2971-66-72-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-72-72-76+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open4375-67-70-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-70-73-70-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC73-67-2--
    July 27-303M Open1069-69-66-66-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3769-67-73-66-566
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-66-72-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4667-68-75-65-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-76-71-67+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

