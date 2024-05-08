Samuel Stevens betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Samuel Stevens will appear in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic from May 9-12 after a 62nd-place finish in McKinney, TX, at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Stevens' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Stevens has finished in the top 20 once.
- Stevens has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging 1.680 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging 0.546 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.156 this season, which ranks 71st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.5 yards) ranks 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 150th on TOUR with a mark of -0.379.
- On the greens, Stevens' 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 68th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|306.5
|309.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.61%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.61%
Stevens' best finishes
- Stevens has played 14 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 11 times (78.6%).
- Currently, Stevens sits 92nd in the FedExCup standings with 242 points.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.884 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 1.535 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.512 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Stevens delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.167, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 20th in the field.
- Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.156
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.379
|-2.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.148
|1.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.145
|1.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.070
|0.546
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|65-68-69-69
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|71-72-73-79
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|71-66-72-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-72-72-76
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|75-67-70-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.