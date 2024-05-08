Samuel Stevens betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.884 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.

Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 1.535 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.512 mark ranked seventh in the field.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Stevens delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.167, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 20th in the field.